Man wanted for allegedly strangling pregnant woman

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted on felony domestic abuse charges.

The Shreveport Police is looking for Telvin Johnson, 31. He’s wanted for:

Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment

Domestic abuse battery upon a pregnant victim

Domestic abuse battery with strangulation

Police say the incident happened in the 6700 block of Rasberry Lane.

Anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3. Those who want to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

