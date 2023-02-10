Man wanted for allegedly strangling pregnant woman
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted on felony domestic abuse charges.
The Shreveport Police is looking for Telvin Johnson, 31. He’s wanted for:
- Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment
- Domestic abuse battery upon a pregnant victim
- Domestic abuse battery with strangulation
Police say the incident happened in the 6700 block of Rasberry Lane.
Anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3. Those who want to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.