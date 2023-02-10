Man arrested in connection to Shelby Co. homicide

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 7:46 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

According to officials, a woman called in saying a child came to her house and his mother was dead at home. When deputies responded, they found 32-year-old Yuri Diana Barahona dead from apparent gunshot wounds to the head.

Investigators secured the scene and began searching for Carlos Caporali Manuels, 32, after receiving information he had packed up and left.

At around 2 p.m., the Tyler Police Department located Manuels’ truck abandoned at the intersection of Valentine and N. Spring Avenue. At 5:51 p.m., Manuels called 911 and said he had been shot and needed help. He was taken to a hospital and treated for his injuries. It was determined the injuries to his face were from a pellet gun.

Once he was released from the hospital, Manuels was taken into custody and transported to Smith County Sheriff’s Office jail facility. He was booked for first-degree murder. He has since been taken to the Shelby County jail and awaits arraignment.

Barahona’s children are now in the care of an immediate family member.

