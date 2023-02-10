Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Man arrested in connection to Shelby Co. homicide

Carlos Caporali Manuels, 32
Carlos Caporali Manuels, 32(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 7:46 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

According to officials, a woman called in saying a child came to her house and his mother was dead at home. When deputies responded, they found 32-year-old Yuri Diana Barahona dead from apparent gunshot wounds to the head.

Investigators secured the scene and began searching for Carlos Caporali Manuels, 32, after receiving information he had packed up and left.

[RELATED: Person of interest in Shelby Co. homicide taken into custody]

At around 2 p.m., the Tyler Police Department located Manuels’ truck abandoned at the intersection of Valentine and N. Spring Avenue. At 5:51 p.m., Manuels called 911 and said he had been shot and needed help. He was taken to a hospital and treated for his injuries. It was determined the injuries to his face were from a pellet gun.

Once he was released from the hospital, Manuels was taken into custody and transported to Smith County Sheriff’s Office jail facility. He was booked for first-degree murder. He has since been taken to the Shelby County jail and awaits arraignment.

Barahona’s children are now in the care of an immediate family member.

RECENT CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 30 police units responded to the scene of a shooting Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 in...
State police investigating second officer-involved shooting in less than a week
A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home
Preston Hemphill
Ex-MPD officer lied about Tyre Nichols’ reckless driving, mishandled evidence, documents show
Downtown Shreveport
Shreveport mayor orders demolition of 35 buildings to battle blight
The affected dry dog food was distributed throughout the United States by prescription only...
Purina issues voluntary recall of some dog food

Latest News

Krewe of Centaur rolls out Saturday
Krewe of Centaur rolls out Saturday
INTERVIEW: Family, Faith and Fairness in Sentencing
INTERVIEW: Family, Faith and Fairness in Sentencing
Black History Month: Dr. Darwin Jones
Black History Month: CPSO Captain Dr. Darwin L. Jones serves community for 31 years
Krewe of Centaur loads up floats
Krewe of Centaur Float Loading Party gives sneak peak ahead of parade