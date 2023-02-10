Ask the Doctor
Krewe of Centaur Float Loading Party gives sneak peak ahead of parade

By Epiphany La'Sha
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:23 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Krewe of Centaur is setting up for their big float loading party ahead of this weekend’s parade.

The party is a family-friendly gathering, allowing those that can’t make it to the parade a chance to celebrate. Attendees also get a sneak peak at the floats!

The Krewe of Centaur has one of the largest parades in the ArkLaTex. They actually have two parades, one in January and another in February.

Parade route for Krewe of Centaur
Parade route for Krewe of Centaur(Steve Anderson)

“We are the largest krewe in the ArkLaTex and we’re known as the throwing krewe. We throw more than anybody else, we throw everything. If it’s out there, we’re going to throw it,” said King Centaur XXXI Danny Lowery.

Around since 1991, Lowery credits their success to having high energy, interacting with the crowds and throwing the best goods. He says the best spot to hang out on parade day is near the Duck Pond.

The party starts at 5 p.m. at the Centaur den at 351 Aero Drive.

