Housing Authority of Shreveport awarded $246,584 for Family Self-Sufficiency Program

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Housing Authority of the City of Shreveport (HACS) was awarded a grant from the U.S. Department of Urban Development (HUD) to help struggling families.

HACS has been awarded a large grant of $246,584 from HUD. This grant will help families who receive Funded Rental Assistance (FFS), increasing earnings, education, and financial stability.

“The FSS program empowers individuals and families to reach goals they may have thought were unobtainable,” said Bobby R. Collins, CEO of HACS. “This program connects families with resources for job training, financial literacy, furthering education and helps to create a solid financial foundation with an escrow (special savings) account that can impact their family for generations to come.”

Those who participate in the FFS program work with coordinators to create and implement personalized goals.

What FFS assists with:

Employment

Buying a vehicle

Acquiring assets for a home

Helping save

Starting a business

Education and training

Once the participants successfully complete their FSS contract and have qualified for an escrow account, the families receive the funds which can be used for any purpose.

In 2022, four participants successfully completed the five-year program and collectively they earned over $65,000 in escrow.

The program is for those 18 years of age or older who live in Section 8 rental property, are motivated to become financially independent, and improve stability for their families.

For more information about the program, call (318) 698-3600.

