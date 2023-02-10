Great American Rescue Bowl helps find forever homes

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Marshall Pet Adoption Center (MPAC) launches its first annual Great American Rescue Bowl to help find forever homes for furry friends.

From Feb. 7 until the 12, all adoption fees for MPAC are half-price. Then on Sunday, at MPAC, 2502 East Travis Street, Marshall, Texas, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., a party will be happening with refreshments prizes, and adoptable dogs and cats, all while having fun on an indoor football field.

“We are excited to partner with North Shore Animal League America, PAWS4LIFE, and Friends of Marshall Animals in this event,” says Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth. “I want to personally invite our community to come out to the Marshall Pet Adoption Center and enjoy the Great American Rescue Bowl party on Sunday, Feb. 12.”

Every year during the Super Bowl, the North Shore Animal League America (NSALA) has sponsored the “Puppy Bowl”, which featured teams of adoptable puppies and a half-time show of adoptable kitties. This year, they decided to change the format and will be hosting the First Annual Great American Rescue Bowl.

The Great American Family Channel program debuts Sunday, Feb. 12 at 9:30 a.m., with an encore presentation at 3 p.m.

The special is hosted by NSALA’s spokesperson Beth Stern and features heartwarming stories about how everyone touched by animal rescue wins.

