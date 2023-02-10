Ask the Doctor
Gov. Edwards announces partial opening of Barksdale interchange

Gov. John Bel Edwards announces opening of part of interstate interchange.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announces opening of part of interstate interchange.(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Part of the Barksdale Air Force Base I-20/I-220 interchange was officially opened on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Once complete, the $80 million-plus project is hoped to boost the area’s economy and provide additional security measures for Barksdale. Both Gov. John Bel Edwards and Secretary of DOTD Dr. Shawn Wilson were in attendance of the opening.

“This is a joint effort of many people that began as an idea years ago. It shows our commitment to northwest Louisiana and out military partners, and it proves we can make things happen,” said Edwards.

Funding for the new entrance came from Grant Anticipation Revenue Vehicle bonds and participation from entities of Bossier City, Bossier Parish and the Northwest Louisiana Council of Governments. The city and the parish each gave $3 million, $6 million came from the NLCOG and the remainder of the funds came from GARVEE.

Edwards said this interchange was the first project in state funded with GARVEE bonds to be completed.

According to Wilson, the project that will extend the interchange into the base has already been funded and a contractor has been selected.

