Furry Friends Friday: Kittens Praline & Bayou searching for snuggle partner

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two cuddly little kittens joined KSLA on Friday, Feb. 10 for Furry Friends Friday!

Praline (tabby) and Bayou (Bombay) are just over a month old. They came in with their mom and three other kittens. They were originally found under someone’s house.

Adoption Coordinator Kim Freeman says kittens tend to do better when adopted in pairs. This gives them someone to play with makes the adjustment away from mom easier.

You’ll also have the chance to come meet adorable cats and dogs at the Krewe of Barkus & Meoux on Sunday, Feb. 12! The shelter will have an adoption tent set up from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the state fairgrounds.

Adoption is $25 and covers spaying/neutering, vaccinations and a microchip. If you would like to adopt a kitten, or any of the animals at CPAS, click here.

