Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

FBI searching Pence home as part of classified docs probe

FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to students at Georgetown University in...
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to students at Georgetown University in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. Former Vice President Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by the special counsel overseeing investigations into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and JILL COLVIN and ERIC TUCKER
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI is searching former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home as part of a classified records probe, according to a person familiar with the search.

The person was not authorized to discuss the law enforcement action and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday.

The search follows the discovery of documents with classified markings by attorneys last month.

The FBI had already taken possession of what Pence’s lawyer described to the National Archives as a “small number of documents” that had been “inadvertently boxed and transported” to Pence’s Indiana home at the end of the Trump administration.

The Justice Department and a Pence spokesperson did not immediately return a call seeking comment Friday.

___

Colvin reported from New York.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 30 police units responded to the scene of a shooting Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 in...
State police investigating second officer-involved shooting in less than a week
A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home
Preston Hemphill
Ex-MPD officer lied about Tyre Nichols’ reckless driving, mishandled evidence, documents show
Downtown Shreveport
Shreveport mayor orders demolition of 35 buildings to battle blight
The affected dry dog food was distributed throughout the United States by prescription only...
Purina issues voluntary recall of some dog food

Latest News

Krewe of Centaur rolls out Saturday
Krewe of Centaur rolls out Saturday
INTERVIEW: Family, Faith and Fairness in Sentencing
INTERVIEW: Family, Faith and Fairness in Sentencing
Anthony Sanchez, 44, is on death row for a murder that his attorneys claim his father committed.
Lawyers for death row inmate scramble to save his life
President Joe Biden smiles as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Feb. 3,...
New White House comms director as re-election decision nears