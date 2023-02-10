Family of Alonzo Bagley, attorneys to hold news conference & unity march

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The family of a man shot and killed by a Shreveport Police Department officer and their attorneys will hold a news conference and march Friday, Feb. 10.

The family of Alonzo Bagley, 43, will be joined by their attorneys and various community activists for a news conference at 11:30 a.m. held at Government Plaza. After the news conference, there will be a march to the Shreveport Police Department. The Haley and Associates Law Firm, who is representing the family, says the purpose of the event is to “stimulate action towards a thorough and transparent investigation.”

Bagley was shot and killed Friday, Feb. 3 at the Villa Norté Apartments by Officer Alexander Tyler. Louisiana State Police has taken over the investigation.

