Drying out over the weekend, but tracking more unsettled weather through next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Our latest rain maker will keep us damp into Saturday morning, but the rest of the weekend will be dry. More rain and storms are likely next week with a brief warming trend ahead as well.

Light rain and showers will continue into this evening and tonight. Rain amounts will average under a quarter of an inch. Temperatures will be chilly with overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s expected.

We’ll see some morning light rain Saturday, but expect to dry out in the afternoon just in time for the Krewe Of Centaur Mardi Gras parade. Some sunshine will also return by end of the day. Temperatures will stay cool with afternoon highs in the low 50s.

Sunday is looking nice with a decent amount of sunshine and just a few passing clouds at times. After a start near freezing, look for afternoon highs in the low 60s.

The unsettled pattern will continue into next week. Monday is looking dry, but mostly cloudy ahead of our next rain maker. We do expect to see some widespread light to moderate rain come in by Tuesday morning. We’ll start to dry out again by Tuesday afternoon.

Much of the day Wednesday will be dry, but another storm system will bring a line of showers and thunderstorms through the ArkLaTex during the evening and overnight hours. We will return to dry weather again during the day Thursday. Some of the storms Wednesday night could be strong to severe as they pass through.

Temperatures will be mild the first half of the week with upper 60s Monday and Tuesday and mid to upper 70s on Wednesday. Expect to cool down again later in the week with highs dropping back into the 50s and overnight lows returning to near freezing.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.