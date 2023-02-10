Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

COVID-19 tracker at Johns Hopkins shutting down

FILE - Johns Hopkins University's COVID tracker map is seen.
FILE - Johns Hopkins University's COVID tracker map is seen.(Source: Johns Hopkins University/CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A prominent and influential COVID-19 tracker is shutting down next month.

On Friday, Johns Hopkins University announced it will no longer collect or report COVID-19 data.

The move is expected to start March 10.

The school’s Coronavirus Resource Center said it started the tracker to meet an urgent need at a time when governments didn’t have the capacity to collect and report COVID information.

Johns Hopkins now says U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has the most reliable COVID-19 data collection and reporting.

Most states have already scaled back the frequency of reporting COVID data.

As of January, only New York, Arkansas and Puerto Rico publish daily data for COVID cases and deaths.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 30 police units responded to the scene of a shooting Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 in...
State police investigating second officer-involved shooting in less than a week
Preston Hemphill
Ex-MPD officer lied about Tyre Nichols’ reckless driving, mishandled evidence, documents show
A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home
Downtown Shreveport
Shreveport mayor orders demolition of 35 buildings to battle blight
The affected dry dog food was distributed throughout the United States by prescription only...
Purina issues voluntary recall of some dog food

Latest News

Krewe of Centaur rolls out Saturday
Krewe of Centaur rolls out Saturday
INTERVIEW: Family, Faith and Fairness in Sentencing
INTERVIEW: Family, Faith and Fairness in Sentencing
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to students at Georgetown University in...
New classified document found in FBI search of Pence home
FILE - Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during the swearing-in ceremony of...
Biden, Lula to put focus on democracy, climate during visit
FILE - President Joe Biden walks from Marine One towards the Oval Office on the South Lawn of...
Biden to visit Poland for anniversary of Ukraine war