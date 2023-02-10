Black History Month: CPSO Captain Dr. Darwin L. Jones serves community for 31 years

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dr. Darwin L. Jones, the first African American man to earn his doctorate in criminal justice, serves the community in several ways.

On Feb. 10, the person we are honoring for black history month is Dr. Darwin Lynn Jones, a marine veteran, and current Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) captain. Dr. Jones was born and raised in Cedar Grove, Shreveport, Louisiana. He was the 10th child of 13 siblings. Dr. Jones has many public roles and has been serving our community for 31 years in police operations.

Roles he serves:

Commander of the Judicial Services Division, including civil, fines, bonds, and warrants.

District attorney liaison

Criminal records

Permits divisions

Courthouse security

Commander of Caddo’s special response team (SWAT)

Decon at the Peaceful Rest Missionary Baptist Church.

Unanimously elected to serve as a member of the board of directors for the Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children.

Dr. Jones has been inducted into the National Criminal Justice Honor Society, National Honor Society for Online Students, and National Society of Leadership and Success.

Educationally, Dr. Jones has completed a bachelor of arts degree in criminal justice administration from Wiley College, earned his master’s degree in administration of justice and security from the university of phoenix, graduated from the FBI National Academy at Quantico, Virginia, and doctor of criminal justice (DCJ) degree from Saint Leo University.

He is also a teacher, an adjunct professor at Wiley College and an instructor at the Caddo Sheriff’s Training Academy.

Despite all of this, Dr. Jones is happily married to juvenile court judge Ree J. Casey-Jones and finds time to be with his family, enjoying shooting, swimming, traveling, running, and bike riding. He lives by the daily mantra, “God is able to enable the unable.”

