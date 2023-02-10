Ask the Doctor
35 properties to be demolished in effort to clean up Shreveport

Mayor Tom Arceneaux wants to see old buildings torn down.
By Michael Barnes
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mayor Tom Arceneaux plans to clean up Shreveport starting with tearing down old, blight buildings.

Just a month into his term as mayor, Arceneaux is making strides. He talked about cleaning up the city during his campaign, and now with suggestion from Property Standards, the forms have been signed to start the demolition of 35 properties throughout the City of Shreveport.

The city has been lenient on property owners in the past, but they’re now hoping to send out a warning with a new and aggressive approach. Arceneaux says this progress is only a small piece of a much bigger puzzle.

“This is the first step. There are thousands of properties that need to be cleaned up. Every journey starts with a single step, and this is the single step...or thirty-five single steps,” Arceneaux said.

He believes a cleaner city will mean less crime, so Arceneaux plans to be proactive while handling this issue.

Demolitions should start within the next 30 days.

