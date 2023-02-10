Ask the Doctor
27 SFD units respond to 2-alarm fire at Sushi Gen; 2 other businesses damaged

By Amia Lewis
Feb. 10, 2023
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Friday, Feb. 9, Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) was alerted to a fire in the 6600 block of Line Avenue around 2 p.m.

According to SFD Chief Clarence Reese, several people called in to the station when they saw heavy, black smoke coming from the restaurant. Sushi Gen received heavy fire damage while two businesses attached to it sustained smoke and water damage.

The first fire unit arrived on the scene at 3:07 p.m. A few minutes later at 3:18 p.m. another unit was alerted to a second alarm going off. About 50 firefighters fought the blaze. One fireman suffered minor injuries, but they’re non-life threatening.

The restaurant was momentarily closed by the chef at 2:30 p.m. He is being questioned on what could have possibly happened in his absence. SFD says they want to know if he noticed anything abnormal or smelled anything odd before he left the restaurant.

Fire investigators are on the scene. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time says SFD.

