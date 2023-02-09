Ask the Doctor
Wreck closes part of I-49 in Shreveport

Crash involves 18-wheeler near Hollywood Avenue/Pierremont Road
(KSLA Marketing Department)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:35 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A section of Interstate 49 in Shreveport is closed.

Authorities are working a major accident involving an 18-wheeler near Hollywood Avenue/Pierremont Road on southbound Interstate 49.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of travel are closed between Hollywood Avenue/Pierremont Road and East 70th Street.

Caddo 911 dispatch records indicate the crash happened about 10:29 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8.

That’s when Shreveport Fire Department dispatched at least eight units to a medical emergency at West 63rd Street at the exit/interchange roadways.

A minute later, Shreveport police responded to a major accident. Their presence has now grown to 11 units.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

