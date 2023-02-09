VIDEO: Family members of man fatally shot by SPD officer speak out

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The family of a man shot and killed during an encounter with police is now speaking out.

Alonzo Bagley, 43, was fatally shot by an officer with the Shreveport Police Department on Friday, Feb. 3 at the Villa Norté Apartments. That officer has been identified as Alexander Tyler. He has since been put on administrative leave, and Louisiana State Police has taken over the investigation.

VIDEO>>> LSP reveals new details in deadly officer-involved shooting in Shreveport; family retains attorney

Now, a couple of his family members, and the family’s attorney, are speaking out.

On Thursday, Feb. 9, KSLA Chief Investigative Reporter Stacey Cameron spoke with Bagley’s younger brother, Xavier Sudds, and his stepdaughter, Linne Lewies. Ron Haley, the family’s attorney, was also interviewed.

Watch KSLA News 12 this evening to see those interviews.

