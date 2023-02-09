Ask the Doctor
VIDEO: Family members of man fatally shot by SPD officer speak out

Family attorney also interviewed
A memorial for Alonzo Bagley has been formed at the Villa Norte Apartments.
A memorial for Alonzo Bagley has been formed at the Villa Norte Apartments.(KSLA)
By Stacey Cameron and Rachael Thomas
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The family of a man shot and killed during an encounter with police is now speaking out.

Alonzo Bagley, 43, was fatally shot by an officer with the Shreveport Police Department on Friday, Feb. 3 at the Villa Norté Apartments. That officer has been identified as Alexander Tyler. He has since been put on administrative leave, and Louisiana State Police has taken over the investigation.

VIDEO>>> LSP reveals new details in deadly officer-involved shooting in Shreveport; family retains attorney

Now, a couple of his family members, and the family’s attorney, are speaking out.

On Thursday, Feb. 9, KSLA Chief Investigative Reporter Stacey Cameron spoke with Bagley’s younger brother, Xavier Sudds, and his stepdaughter, Linne Lewies. Ron Haley, the family’s attorney, was also interviewed.

Watch KSLA News 12 this evening to see those interviews.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

