Tangipahoa woman rescued after being trapped in a home with her dog after ‘likely’ tornado

TANGIPAHOA PARISH (WAFB) - A church, businesses, and numerous homes were damaged in the Village of Tangipahoa Wednesday night after a likely tornado swept through. 9News Reporter Cali Hubbard and Photojournalist Brandon Shackelford spent the day assessing the extensive damage.

It was a startling night for neighbors in the Village of Tangipahoa.

“I was hearing the crackling, me and my husband were sitting in the living room, wind picked up real heavy,” said Brenda Causey, who had a leaking roof in the village.

“It lasted about two or three minutes, and then it was over with,” said Bonnie Carter.

Neighbors said it took minutes for a likely tornado to cause extensive damage and downed power lines in Carter’s neighborhood. Several large trees were uprooted and fell onto homes. The roof at Quinn Chapel AME Church also took a beating.

“I was trapped by the front door and all of the stuff was on top of me,” said Lynelle Posey, who lived down the street from Carter and Causey on Martin Luther King Dr.

Posey said she was trapped inside her home with her little dog, Royal.

“I got cuts,” she said. “I got bruises from all the stuff, the debris falling on me. Cut up real bad.”

Posey said she was there for 30 minutes holding onto Royal before law enforcement got them out.

“The kitchen window was blew out, big two-by-four come through the wall,” said Causey.

She and her neighbors still processed what happened as crews worked to restore power. No severe injuries were reported.

“When you get the alert, you better move because as soon as I got the alert and I tried to get up and move, it was too late,” said Posey. “It happened so fast.”

Browns Chapel Missionary Baptist Church is serving as a shelter for people living in the village, as many don’t have a home to return to.

