Sunny & gorgeous Thursday ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Starting off mostly clear and much cooler this morning behind yesterday’s cold front. In fact, most locations are running about 15 to 25 degrees colder compared to this time yesterday with readings in the low 40s.

As we head into the afternoon, high pressure will bring beautiful weather to the ArkLaTex with tons of sunshine, light winds and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Get outside and enjoy!

Later tonight and into Friday, the next system will approach from the west bringing more clouds, a gusty northwest breeze, and some chilly air with highs Friday struggling to warm into the low 50s.

This system will then stall across the ArkLaTex for Saturday bringing the potential of some spotty showers during the morning along with clouds that will linger through much of the day. It will be cold enough that a few wet snowflakes could also mix in at times! Highs will only reach into the the low 50s. Unfortunately not a great start to the weekend.

Sunday is looking much better with more sun and temperatures rebounding into the upper 50s and low 60s.

By early next week, yet another system will quickly approach the region with clouds increasing Monday and then widespread showers and storms arriving on Tuesday. Locally heavy rain will be possible with this system but right now, our severe weather threat appears low.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

