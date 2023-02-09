Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

‘Souper’ Bowl Chocolate Sunday raising money for theatre

By Epiphany La'Sha
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:19 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON, Texas (KSLA) - Over in Jefferson, Texas, talented chocolate-makers are gearing up for a competition!

Usually falling on Super Bowl weekend, the Chocolate Sunday event evolved into Souper Bowl Chocolate Sunday, with free soup available for those who buy a ticket.

The event is an annual fundraiser for the Opera House Theatre Players and has been around for 10 years.

Entries are accepted between noon and 1 p.m., with the top three winners announced at 2:15 p.m. After the judging, attendees will get to try the chocolate creations.

The event will take place at Roma’s Italian Restaurant. Donation tickets can be purchased at the door or by clicking here.

The upcoming theatre productions will feature “Casablanca” and “The Maltese Falcon.”

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Investigators charged 72-year-old Patricia Ricks with first-degree murder and felony child...
Grandmother charged with murder in death of 8-year-old granddaughter
In Bossier Parish, an unrestrained child was killed in a crash
6-year-old girl dies as a result of one-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 near Haughton
Shannon Anderson, 26.
Man arrested for shooting from a moving vehicle
11 people arrested in human trafficking operation in Shreveport

Latest News

What it takes to be chocolatier judge for Souper Bowl, Jefferson, Texas
What it takes to be chocolatier judge for Souper Bowl, Jefferson, Texas
Caddo Commission to consider 3 proposals for redrawing its 12 districts
Both northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 49 are closed between Hollywood...
Wreck closes part of I-49 in Shreveport
Hallsville West Elementary School now has a new book vending machine for its students to use.
Hallsville West Elementary gets special new book vending machine