‘Souper’ Bowl Chocolate Sunday raising money for theatre

JEFFERSON, Texas (KSLA) - Over in Jefferson, Texas, talented chocolate-makers are gearing up for a competition!

Usually falling on Super Bowl weekend, the Chocolate Sunday event evolved into Souper Bowl Chocolate Sunday, with free soup available for those who buy a ticket.

The event is an annual fundraiser for the Opera House Theatre Players and has been around for 10 years.

Entries are accepted between noon and 1 p.m., with the top three winners announced at 2:15 p.m. After the judging, attendees will get to try the chocolate creations.

The event will take place at Roma’s Italian Restaurant. Donation tickets can be purchased at the door or by clicking here.

The upcoming theatre productions will feature “Casablanca” and “The Maltese Falcon.”

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.