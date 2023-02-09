Shreveport Police looking for runaway teen

Ask the Doctor
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Feb. 9, 2023
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is looking for a 17-year-old juvenile teen who ran away from her home.

On Jan. 30, Shy Wright, 17, ran away from home. Wright was last seen on the corner of Greenwood Road and Jewella Avenue, Monday, Feb. 3. She reportedly was wearing a jean jacket, grey joggers, and pink and orange slides.

Wright is described as 5′3″ inches tall and weighing approximately 110 lbs.

SPD is asking anyone with information as to her whereabouts to contact them at 318-673-7300 #3.

