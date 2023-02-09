Ask the Doctor
Shreveport mayor orders demolition of 35 buildings to battle blight

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The mayor or Shreveport is tackling blight in the city.

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, Mayor Tom Arceneaux signed 35 demolition letters at the recommendation of the Department of Property Standards.

“Blight, if allowed to stay, turns into more blight. As it spreads, crime spreads,” said Mayor Arceneaux. “The issues are tied together, and that’s why my administration is taking a proactive approach that begins with these demolitions.”

NEXT STEPS

  • The Dept. of Property Standards will make sure the properties’ ownership has not changed
  • If ownership has not changed, demolition will begin within 30 days
  • Once properties are demolished, the Dept. of Property Standards will assess costs involved
  • City will issue liens against the properties

City officials say the Dept. of Property Standards has been told to take an “aggressive” approach in addressing blight by issuing citations and summoning violators to appear in Environmental Court.

