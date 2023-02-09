Shreveport mayor orders demolition of 35 buildings to battle blight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The mayor or Shreveport is tackling blight in the city.

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, Mayor Tom Arceneaux signed 35 demolition letters at the recommendation of the Department of Property Standards.

“Blight, if allowed to stay, turns into more blight. As it spreads, crime spreads,” said Mayor Arceneaux. “The issues are tied together, and that’s why my administration is taking a proactive approach that begins with these demolitions.”

NEXT STEPS

The Dept. of Property Standards will make sure the properties’ ownership has not changed

If ownership has not changed, demolition will begin within 30 days

Once properties are demolished, the Dept. of Property Standards will assess costs involved

City will issue liens against the properties

City officials say the Dept. of Property Standards has been told to take an “aggressive” approach in addressing blight by issuing citations and summoning violators to appear in Environmental Court.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.