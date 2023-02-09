Ask the Doctor
Reports say Shreveport, Texarkana Bed Bath & Beyond locations added to closure list

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport and Texarkana have been added to the new list of closures for retail-store chain Bed Bath & Beyond, according to CNN.

This comes just months after the closure of the Bossier City location.

The company has been shutting down stores across the nation, and changing their stocked items, to avoid filing for bankruptcy. About 400 stores have been closed over the last several months.

