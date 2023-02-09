30+ SPD units called to Linwood for reported shooting; State Police on scene
Published: Feb. 9, 2023
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dozens of police units responded to the scene of a reported shooting Thursday evening.
The Shreveport Police Department and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting on Linwood near Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Flournoy Lucas Road around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9.
SPD officials say Louisiana State Police is on the way to the scene.
According to Caddo dispatch records, 35 police units are at the scene as of 4:36 p.m.
This is a developing story.
