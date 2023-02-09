Nitro Extreme coming to Bossier City; show will feature fire stunts, burning rubber, and more
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Nitro Extreme is coming to Bossier City.
It’s a thrilling show for auto sports fans. The show features speed, wheelies, obstacles, burning rubber, fire stunts, and more. Officials with the show say spectators will see car balancing on their sides while spinning, monster trucks going full throttle tearing up the arena, and daring motorcycle jumps.
SHOW DETAILS
WHERE
- Pierre Bossier Mall, 2950 E Texas St., Bossier City
WHEN
- Thursday, Feb. 9, 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 11, 4:30 & 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, Feb. 12, 2:30 & 5:30 p.m.
The 2-hour show features plenty of heart-racing entertainment. Souvenirs will be available to buy. Tickets can be bought online in advance here. For more information, call 941-704-8572.
