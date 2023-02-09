Ask the Doctor
Nitro Extreme coming to Bossier City; show will feature fire stunts, burning rubber, and more

By Tamer Knight and Rachael Thomas
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Nitro Extreme is coming to Bossier City.

Dawid Dudkiewicz - motorcycle - Jeremy Bacon
Dawid Dudkiewicz - motorcycle - Jeremy Bacon(Nitro Extreme)

It’s a thrilling show for auto sports fans. The show features speed, wheelies, obstacles, burning rubber, fire stunts, and more. Officials with the show say spectators will see car balancing on their sides while spinning, monster trucks going full throttle tearing up the arena, and daring motorcycle jumps.

Sebastian Ojeda - dirt bikes - Doug Freeman
Sebastian Ojeda - dirt bikes - Doug Freeman(Nitro Extreme)

SHOW DETAILS

WHERE

  • Pierre Bossier Mall, 2950 E Texas St., Bossier City

WHEN

  • Thursday, Feb. 9, 7:30 p.m.
  • Friday, Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, Feb. 11, 4:30 & 7:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, Feb. 12, 2:30 & 5:30 p.m.
Dirt bike stunt
Dirt bike stunt(Nitro Extreme)

The 2-hour show features plenty of heart-racing entertainment. Souvenirs will be available to buy. Tickets can be bought online in advance here. For more information, call 941-704-8572.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

