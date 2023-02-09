Ask the Doctor
New Brookshire’s opening in Bossier City

Brookshire's
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A new grocery store is about to open in Bossier City.

Representatives with Brookshire Grocery Co. and the city will come together Friday, Feb. 10 for a grand opening ceremony at the new Brookshire’s in Bossier City. The full-service grocery store will offer high-quality meats and produce, as well as market, deli, bakery, and floral items. The store will also have fresh seafood, fresh sushi, and beer and wine. There will be a fuel center, curbside service, a Pizza Hut, a CC’s coffee bar, and seating.

The new store is located at 4860 Airline Dr. The grand opening will be held Friday morning at 9 a.m.

