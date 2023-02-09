Ask the Doctor
Hallsville West Elementary gets special new book vending machine

Teachers select a student a month to use it; students also get to use the machine if they accomplish certain things
By Tamer Knight
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:26 PM CST
HALLSVILLE, Texas (KSLA) - A school in east Texas now has a new way for kids to get their hands on books thanks to a grant from the Greater Longview United Way and the Hallsville Education Foundation.

Hallsville West Elementary has received two years’ worth of books for a special new vending machine.

Teachers at the school will select one student per month who will get to use the vending machine. Students will also get to use the vending machine if they accomplish certain achievements, like increasing their reading level.

Hallsville West Elementary School now has a new book vending machine for its students to use.
Hallsville West Elementary School now has a new book vending machine for its students to use.
Thirty-five students got to use the new machine as it was rolled out. The principal at the school says book vending machines are becoming more and more popular.

FUN FACTS

  • The library at the school has received $250,000 for books
  • There are approximately 16,000 book titles in the library
  • This is the first year the school has been open

Congratulations to Hallsville West Elementary School on their new book vending machine! 📚🎉 To learn more about this program, visit http://longviewunitedway.org/readtosucceed!

Posted by Greater Longview United Way on Friday, January 27, 2023

