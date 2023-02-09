Hallsville West Elementary gets special new book vending machine

HALLSVILLE, Texas (KSLA) - A school in east Texas now has a new way for kids to get their hands on books thanks to a grant from the Greater Longview United Way and the Hallsville Education Foundation.

Hallsville West Elementary has received two years’ worth of books for a special new vending machine.

Teachers at the school will select one student per month who will get to use the vending machine. Students will also get to use the vending machine if they accomplish certain achievements, like increasing their reading level.

Hallsville West Elementary School now has a new book vending machine for its students to use. (KSLA)

Thirty-five students got to use the new machine as it was rolled out. The principal at the school says book vending machines are becoming more and more popular.

FUN FACTS

The library at the school has received $250,000 for books

There are approximately 16,000 book titles in the library

This is the first year the school has been open

Congratulations to Hallsville West Elementary School on their new book vending machine! 📚🎉 To learn more about this program, visit http://longviewunitedway.org/readtosucceed! Posted by Greater Longview United Way on Friday, January 27, 2023

