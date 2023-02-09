Free medical career exploration programs offered to high school students

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, La. (KSLA) - The Bayou North Area Health Education Center (BNAHEC) is offering two free medical health career exploration programs to high school students this summer, A-HEC of a Summer and M*A*S*H.

This summer the two medical career exploration programs will give a unique and educational experience to high school students who may be interested in working in the medical field. The deadline to apply for the programs is Friday, March 3 for both.

Joining KSLA today are A-HEC Program Director and LSU Health Dean of Admissions, Dr. Wanda H. Thomas and Sarah Roblow, who explains how high school programs played a part in the pursuit of her medical career.

“The need for summer learning and enrichment opportunities has never been greater,” said Executive Director of BNAHEC, Ashley Morgan. “Coupled with the fact that there is a major shortage of health care providers across the country. We encourage our students to participate in these and other Bayou North programs to increase their knowledge of health careers and help close the gap of health disparities in our area.”

Programs:

A-HEC of a Summer - This program offers a fun and unique experience with the opportunity to explore different health careers, meet new friends, and create lasting memories. High school students in 9th to 11th grade can apply for the 3-week medical shadowing experience with local hospital partners at Willis Knighton North, LSU Health Shreveport, and North Caddo Medical Center. Students will be able to interact with medical professionals from doctors to administrators while learning about the day-to-day activities in hospital settings.

M*A*S*H - College-level-like experience at Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC). Students will be challenged to complete a Pathophysiology course during a 12-day intense learning experience. Space is limited for this program, only 15 juniors and seniors participants from northwest Louisiana will be able to attend. This program is also being offered at LA Tech University. The requirements to attend are as follows, 21 ACT and a 3.00 GPA.

BNAHEC is a nonprofit that serves 21 parishes in North Louisiana, its offices are located in Bossier City and Monroe. The nonprofit’s goals are to connect students to careers, healthcare professionals, and communities to better health. By offering multiple programs they encourage more young individuals to attend training and begin their journey toward the healthcare industry.

