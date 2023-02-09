Farmers, ranchers gather at Four States Agricultural Exposition

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Four States Fair Entertainment Center hosted the Four States Agricultural Exposition on Thursday, Feb. 9.

The event was a joint effort between Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the University of Arkansas Agriculture Cooperative Extension Service. It is billed as the largest gathering of farmers and ranchers in the area.

“The Four State Ag Expo is designed to bring producers and ranchers together to learn best managing practices for their operations,” said Jennifer Caraway, Miller County extension agent.

She says today’s event covered 18 individual sessions for home owners, producers and ranchers. One session was conducted by Live Stock Economist Professor James Mitchell.

According to Mitchell, the biggest problem facing area farmers is continuing to cope with drought conditions from last year.

“They are always battling issues with the weather. What that means, is the availability of forage to their animals and the cost involved in raising those animals,” said Mitchell.

Officials say this help has been provided to area farmers for more than 35 years.

“I hope these producers can have some take away information, that they can go back to their own operation to help improve their management decisions, so as they move forward, they will be able to increase their longevity and their operation,” said Caraway

