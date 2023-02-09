Ask the Doctor
Drying out and cooling down as we head into the weekend

By Jeff Castle
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Rain and storms will take a break in the ArkLaTex through the weekend. The dry stretch won’t last long though with more wet weather ahead for next week. A cooler pattern is also expected to settle in by the end of the week.

Skies will clear across the ArkLaTex tonight. Some patchy fog could form in parts of the ArkLaTex late tonight. Temperatures will turn colder with overnight lows in the 30s to around 40 in most areas.

Mainly sunny skies return on Thursday. We’ll be cooler than in recent days, but still pleasant for early February. Afternoon temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s in most areas.

An upper level storm system and cold front will swing through on Friday, but with limited moisture available we’re only expecting to see some cloudiness and maybe a sprinkle or 2. Temperatures will be turning cooler with highs only reaching the lower 50s.

The weekend is looking cool, but otherwise quiet. The weather will cooperate for Mardi Gras events including the Krewe of Centaur Parade on Saturday and the Krewe of Barkus and Meoux on Sunday. Mornings will be cold as we start around freezing both days. Look for partly cloudy afternoons with highs in the mid 50s Saturday and near 60 on Sunday.

Clouds will thicken on Monday ahead of our next weather maker, but the work week should start off primarily dry. Widespread rain is expected to return on Valentine’s Day Tuesday. Temperatures will remain mild for the first half of next week with highs in the 60s to around 70 expected.

Have a great night!

