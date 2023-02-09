Cooler days ahead with more rain on the way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Temperatures will cool down for the weekend and we will be tracking a few showers as we wrap up the week. Warmer, but wetter conditions will return again next week.

Skies will stay clear heading through this evening but look for some clouds returning later tonight. Temperatures will settle back into the upper 30s to low 40s for lows.

An upper-level low pressure system and surface cold front will push across the ArkLaTex on Friday bringing clouds, cooler temperatures and a little more rain to the area. Temperatures will drop back into the low to mid 50s for highs. The chance for rain is around 30% with primarily light showers expected.

Showers will continue Friday night and into Saturday morning. Rain is expected to move out by Saturday afternoon just in time for the Krewe of Centaur Mardi Gras parade in Shreveport. The clouds will also start to break during the afternoon. Morning rain chances are around 40%. After starting in the upper 30s in the morning we’ll warm into the low to mid 50s by afternoon.

Sunday is looking a little warmer and dry. We’ll be partly cloudy with morning lows near freezing and afternoon highs close to 60.

The warm up continues into next week with highs in the mid to upper 60s Monday and Tuesday. We’ll see plenty of clouds to start off the week with widespread rain returning on Valentine’s Day Tuesday.

Part of Wednesday looks dry, but another weather maker will bring showers and storms toward the end of the day and into the overnight hours. Rain is expected to taper off early Thursday. We’ll briefly warm into the 70s Wednesday before cooling back into the 50s and 60s later next week.

