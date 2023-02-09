Black History Month: Latronia Durham makes impact on transportation industry

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Latronia Durham turned her passion for trucks into multi-faceted businesses, taking a foothold in a male-dominated industry.

The next person we honor for Black History Month has broken into the male-dominated transportation industry, Latronia Durham. Durham is the president of Durham Transportation and a Shreveport native.

She always had a fondness for trucks and after years of working in the oil field industry, that passion led her to educate herself on what it takes to start a business. In 2006, Durham launched Durham Transportation Express, and despite the adversity, she managed to make a major impact on women in a male-dominated industry.

Then in 2020, She purchased 6 acres of land that’s to become the home of a multifaceted company.

Additional companies created by Latronia Durham:

Durham Transportation Academy - First family-owned all-African-American trucking school. The only female-owned trucking school in Louisiana that is qualified to offer 3rd party Class A CDL testing.

Durham Transportation Parking - That offers commercial parking

Durham Transportation Logistics - Dispatching freight.

Durham Transport Tires - Selling new commercial tires.

Awards:

She has been awarded the highest honor for women in trucking, being presented by COMTO in Washington, DC.

Minority Business Owner of The Year by Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce.

Inducted into the Wall of Honor by Building our Region’s Future of Shreveport.

Durham also gives back to the community by taking part in the Fair Share Program, African American Chamber of Commerce, and Minority Owned Women accreditation, and she also was selected to help with the 2022 Harvard Business School Field Immersion Course. She makes it her personal mission to provide jobs and create opportunities for individuals in pursuit of more lucrative careers.

