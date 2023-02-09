Ask the Doctor
BCPD searching for 2 teen runaways

Left to right: Terra Black, Tayeleeyonna White
Left to right: Terra Black, Tayeleeyonna White
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier police are on the lookout for two teenage girls who reportedly ran away from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter.

Tayeleeyonna White, 15, is around 5′1″ and weighs about 140 pounds. Terra Black, 16, is around 5′3″ and weighs about 120 pounds.

Officials say both teens have ties to the Shreveport area.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100.

