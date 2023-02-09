BCPD searching for 2 teen runaways

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier police are on the lookout for two teenage girls who reportedly ran away from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter.

Tayeleeyonna White, 15, is around 5′1″ and weighs about 140 pounds. Terra Black, 16, is around 5′3″ and weighs about 120 pounds.

Officials say both teens have ties to the Shreveport area.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.