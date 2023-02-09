Agora Borealis hosts Uplifting Black Artists

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Six Black local artists will be showcased every weekend in celebration of Black History Month.

During Black History Month, the local arts and crafts store, Agora Borealis, 421 Lake Street, Shreveport, is hosting Uplifting Black Artists. The event will happen every weekend in February to highlight the talented Black artists in Shreveport-Bossier City.

The public is invited to join local artists for talks, workshops, showcases, and live demonstrations. If you find yourself enjoying the art, you are also welcome to support and purchase one of their creations.

Be sure to check out each artist, every single one of them is outstandingly talented.

Featured artists:

One of the artists, KaDavien Baylor was featured in KSLA’s Black History month honors>>>

