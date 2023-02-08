Woman arrested in connection to Bayou Drive shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened at around 10:02 p.m. on Feb. 5.

Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 1700 block of Bayou Drive. Upon arrival, officers found Jauilan Adams, 23, armed with a handgun. They determined she had removed the gun from the home of the victim, and shot at them when they exited the residence.

Adams was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault with a firearm and one count of illegal use of a weapon. No one was injured in this incident.

