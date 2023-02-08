Ask the Doctor
TxDOT still fixing potholes, clearing tree limbs from East Texas roadways

A pothole sitting in waiting for an innocent victim to drive over it.
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - There’s a good chance your commute includes more tree limbs and potholes this week. TxDOT’s Jeff Williford said last week’s winter storm is to blame.

When it comes to tree limbs in East Texas, Williford said, “We saw a lot of them. It seemed like there were more than usual.”

TxDOT crews worked 24 hours from last Monday - Thursday because of the storm. Now, crews have returned to normal hours, but crews are also working on-call because of potholes.

“With cold weather, it can damage roadways as we’ve seen, and so they’re going through, doing pothole repair throughout the district.”

Williford said the crews will work to address potholes.

“That’ll be probably our top priority. We have projects throughout the district that we have contractors working on that we do projects and maintenance projects throughout the week. Some of those take a back seat sometimes when it comes to catching up on repairs.”

Hard hit areas include I-20, Hwy 69 , and State Hwy 155. Williford said these are the roads TxDOT repairs first because of the heavy traffic.

“If we could hit every road at a moment’s notice we would, but we do have a tier system that we hit, but if we do hear of issues going on in other areas, we’ll try to hit that as well.”

So when will the road repairs be complete?

“As quickly as possible,” Williford said. “We want our roadways to be safe to travel, to be accessible, and so we feel like what we have been doing has been getting us there, but yeah, sooner than later. I don’t know if there is a time frame with things keep popping up, but we will continue to work as hard as we can.”

Report a pothole, downed limb, or other damage here.

