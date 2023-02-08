Texarkana officials warn drivers of flooded streets
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TEXARKANA (KSLA) - Many Texarkana drivers decided not to challenge the rushing water on Potomic Street on Wednesday, Feb. 8, after excessive rain flooded streets across the city.
The rain began before day-break and continues through the afternoon. Not everyone made it through the weather without getting wet.
Jazz Rodrigues says the water made her late for work.
“When I hit right here I noticed the car started losing control, so I pulled into this neighborhood thinking it would be the best bet. Obviously it wasn’t, so I am flooded and under water,” she said.
Officials encourage motorists not to chance going through this high water.
