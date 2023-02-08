Texarkana officials warn drivers of flooded streets

TEXARKANA (KSLA) - Many Texarkana drivers decided not to challenge the rushing water on Potomic Street on Wednesday, Feb. 8, after excessive rain flooded streets across the city.

The rain began before day-break and continues through the afternoon. Not everyone made it through the weather without getting wet.

Flooded streets in Texarkana (KSLA)

Jazz Rodrigues says the water made her late for work.

“When I hit right here I noticed the car started losing control, so I pulled into this neighborhood thinking it would be the best bet. Obviously it wasn’t, so I am flooded and under water,” she said.

Officials encourage motorists not to chance going through this high water.

