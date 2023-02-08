Strong storms likely today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Widespread storms and heavy rainfall are already occurring this morning for locations along the I-30 corridor and this will be the spot to watch over the next several hours for potential flooding. For the rest of the ArkLaTex, we are waking up to just a few spotty showers and very warm temperatures with readings already well into the 60s.

Later this afternoon as a cold front arrives from the west, more storms will develop and push east through our entire region. There will be a risk of severe weather with some of these storms, especially for our eastern parishes in Louisiana. The main threat will be damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph but there could also be a few tornadoes as well. Locally heavy rain will also be a concern given that soils are still saturated across the region.

There will be a large range in temperatures today with highs approaching 80 across our eastern zones ahead of the front but low to mid 60s across parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

Looking ahead to Thursday, sunshine returns and temperatures should warm into the low 70s. It should be a fantastic day to get outside!

A secondary cold front then arrives Thursday night and this will bring much cooler air with highs by Friday and Saturday only in the 50s and overnight lows tumbling close to freezing as we kick off the weekend.

Speaking of the the weekend, it looks mainly cool and dry with temperatures starting to warm up by Sunday.

By next week, our active pattern returns with another system that could bring widespread heavy rain to the ArkLaTex.

