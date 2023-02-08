Strong storms likely this afternoon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! We continue to track the threat of strong to severe storms in the ArkLaTex as we head deeper into the afternoon hours. Temperatures are very warm with Natchitoches reading 80 degrees during our noon Newscast. The eastern half of the region is under a slight (2 out of 5) risk for severe weather and it is our belief that damaging wind and localized flooding are the main threats to watch out for, however, we cannot rule out completely isolated tornadoes. Around 4 and 5 PM we will begin seeing strong storms developing in the area of highest concern. If any alerts need to be issued we will bring them to you post-haste using social media and the KSLA First Alert Weather App.

The storms are expected to move out of the region around 8 PM so the night as a whole will be quiet as temperatures drop to the 40s for overnight lows.

Tomorrow is looking nice with plenty of sunshine. The comfortable conditions will continue with highs in the low-70s for your Thursday. Cooler into the weekend with highs in the 50s Friday and Saturday. Our next rain chances move in Monday and Tuesday of next week with closer to normal temperatures.

