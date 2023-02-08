Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Strong storms likely this afternoon

By Austin Evans
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! We continue to track the threat of strong to severe storms in the ArkLaTex as we head deeper into the afternoon hours. Temperatures are very warm with Natchitoches reading 80 degrees during our noon Newscast. The eastern half of the region is under a slight (2 out of 5) risk for severe weather and it is our belief that damaging wind and localized flooding are the main threats to watch out for, however, we cannot rule out completely isolated tornadoes. Around 4 and 5 PM we will begin seeing strong storms developing in the area of highest concern. If any alerts need to be issued we will bring them to you post-haste using social media and the KSLA First Alert Weather App.

The storms are expected to move out of the region around 8 PM so the night as a whole will be quiet as temperatures drop to the 40s for overnight lows.

Tomorrow is looking nice with plenty of sunshine. The comfortable conditions will continue with highs in the low-70s for your Thursday. Cooler into the weekend with highs in the 50s Friday and Saturday. Our next rain chances move in Monday and Tuesday of next week with closer to normal temperatures.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A drive-by shooting was reported at the Goodwill Industries on W 70th Street in Shreveport, La....
Teen killed in drive-by shooting in Goodwill parking lot identified
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Severe risk tomorrow
Warm again today before storms arrive
Dr. Tiffany Najberg
Trans doctor says insurance companies discriminated against her, nearly causing her to lose her clinic
Thomas A. McCartney
Leesville man accused of sexual contact with 7-year-old girl

Latest News

Strong storms likely today
Austin's Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update
Severe storms possible today
Strong storms likely today
Severe storms possible today
Austin's Wednesday Midday Weather Update
Severe weather threat today
Matt's morning weather update