Shreveport Police searching for man for alleged violent assault

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is wanted for an alleged violent assault with a firearm that happened on Jan. 25.

On Feb. 8, the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) released information regarding a suspect wanted for an alleged violent assault. It happened on Jan. 25, SPD responded to a report of domestic abuse on the 3300 block of Dairen Street. When officers arrived the suspect was no longer on the scene and officers located a victim and conducted an initial investigation.

The SPD Domestic Abuse Investigative Unit was notified. During the investigation, detectives obtained warrants for Terry D. Miller, 44.

Miller is wanted for one count of aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal use of weapons.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Miller please contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3.

If you would like to supply information and stay anonymous contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Tips can be submitted through their app, P3Tips, or by calling.

