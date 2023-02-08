Ask the Doctor
Shreveport man found guilty of attempted indecent behavior with a juvenile

(WCAX)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Keith Brown II, 36, was found guilty on Feb. 7 of attempted indecent behavior with a juvenile.

On July, 19, 2014, a counselor reported to police that the 15-year-old victim said Brown would sneak into her bed and hold her. She said he would grab her buttocks over her clothes and cuddle her while dressed in his underwear. Brown remained in the home and continued to commit acts against the teen.

After the initial report, police were unable to get in contact with the victim to further the investigation. In 2019, another underaged victim came forward with allegations against Brown. This person was a victim of sex trafficking and had been brought to Shreveport from Texas.

This reopened the case and prompted a new search for the original victim. Once she was found, her account of what happened remained unchanged.

Brown will return to court on March 15. He faces up to three-and-a-half years in prison with or without hard labor and/or a fine of up to $2,500. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

