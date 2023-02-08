SCSO looking for person of interest in possible homicide
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is working on a possible homicide, according to Sheriff Kevin W. Windham.
The incident occurred on Doogieville Loop in Joaquin.
The SCSO is searching for Carlos Caporali as a person of interest in the case. He is believed to be driving a white 1998 Chevrolet S-10 with plate number PVL8948.
If you have any information in his whereabouts, please contact Lieutenant Investigator Chad Hooper at (936) 572-5045 or the sheriff’s office at (936) 598-5601.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.