School bus, SUV involved in crash in Texarkana

Bus crash reported.
By Fred Gamble
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A crash involving a school bus and an SUV occurred on Feb. 8 on Lake Drive and Flower Acres Road.

There were five small children on the Liberty Eylau bus when it crashed. They were unloaded and taken by another bus or picked up by their parents.

The SUV appeared to have stopped at the intersection of south Lake Drive and Forest Acres then the bus hit the SUV from behind. The driver and child in the vehicle were taken to the hospital.

The crash happened on Lake Drive and Flower Acres Road. (KSLA)

After the wreck, the school bus was smashed in the front while the SUV was smashed in the back.

No non-life threatening injuries were reported.

