Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Residents invited to share thoughts on potential district maps at Caddo Commission meeting

By Epiphany La'Sha
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:22 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Commission has been working on a new redistricting map to accommodate population changes and representation of each district.

There are 12 districts in the parish that evolve every 10 years. This is part of the reason why the census count is so important. Since the last count in 2010, Caddo’s population has decreased by 17 percent.

The district lines determine who will represent you and your community. Knowing what district you’re in is also necessary to know where to vote in elections.

Caddo Commission President Roy Burrell says people have moved due to job opportunities and crime reasons. The maps are drawn up by Data Center, LLC.

“We have people or a community that is more homogenous, and so doing we have different representation in a different area which will force the lines to be drawn differently,” said Roy Burrell, president of the commission.

Commissioners will hold a public meeting in Government Plaza on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 4 p.m., where the community can see the proposed maps and share their thoughts.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A drive-by shooting was reported at the Goodwill Industries on W 70th Street in Shreveport, La....
Teen killed in drive-by shooting in Goodwill parking lot identified
Severe risk tomorrow
Warm again today before storms arrive
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
The Glass Hat
Downtown Shreveport getting new eatery
Thomas A. McCartney
Leesville man accused of sexual contact with 7-year-old girl

Latest News

Caddo Parish redistricting impacted by population drop
Caddo Parish redistricting impacted by drop in population
In Bossier Parish, an unrestrained child was killed in a crash
Unrestrained child killed in crash
Caddo Parish meets to discuss redistricting
Caddo Council to meet to discuss redistricting, showing maps
Dr. Tiffany Najberg
Trans doctor says insurance companies discriminated against her, nearly causing her to lose her clinic