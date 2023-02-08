Residents invited to share thoughts on potential district maps at Caddo Commission meeting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Commission has been working on a new redistricting map to accommodate population changes and representation of each district.

There are 12 districts in the parish that evolve every 10 years. This is part of the reason why the census count is so important. Since the last count in 2010, Caddo’s population has decreased by 17 percent.

The district lines determine who will represent you and your community. Knowing what district you’re in is also necessary to know where to vote in elections.

Caddo Commission President Roy Burrell says people have moved due to job opportunities and crime reasons. The maps are drawn up by Data Center, LLC.

“We have people or a community that is more homogenous, and so doing we have different representation in a different area which will force the lines to be drawn differently,” said Roy Burrell, president of the commission.

Commissioners will hold a public meeting in Government Plaza on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 4 p.m., where the community can see the proposed maps and share their thoughts.

