Man arrested for shooting from a moving vehicle

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police (SPD) have arrested a man who was driving recklessly and fired a shot from his vehicle.

On Feb. 4, at 1:20 a.m., SPD officers patrolling in the Mansfield Road area spotted a vehicle driving recklessly through a parking lot on the 9000 block of Mansfield Road.

As officers approached the vehicle, they saw the driver brandish a handgun out the driver’s side window and fired a shot into the air. The officers performed a traffic stop on the vehicle.

Officers arrested Shannon Anderson, 26, for one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and one count of illegal use of a weapon.

The weapon was seized.

