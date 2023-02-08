Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Man arrested for shooting from a moving vehicle

Shannon Anderson, 26.
Shannon Anderson, 26.(shreveport police department)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police (SPD) have arrested a man who was driving recklessly and fired a shot from his vehicle.

On Feb. 4, at 1:20 a.m., SPD officers patrolling in the Mansfield Road area spotted a vehicle driving recklessly through a parking lot on the 9000 block of Mansfield Road.

As officers approached the vehicle, they saw the driver brandish a handgun out the driver’s side window and fired a shot into the air. The officers performed a traffic stop on the vehicle.

Officers arrested Shannon Anderson, 26, for one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and one count of illegal use of a weapon.

The weapon was seized.

Recent crime in the Ark-La-Tex >>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A drive-by shooting was reported at the Goodwill Industries on W 70th Street in Shreveport, La....
Teen killed in drive-by shooting in Goodwill parking lot identified
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Severe risk tomorrow
Warm again today before storms arrive
Dr. Tiffany Najberg
Trans doctor says insurance companies discriminated against her, nearly causing her to lose her clinic
Thomas A. McCartney
Leesville man accused of sexual contact with 7-year-old girl

Latest News

Woman arrested for alleged shooting
Woman arrested for alleged shooting
Jauilan Adams
Woman arrested in connection to Bayou Drive shooting
Curtis Clark
Man arrested for allegedly strangling juvenile until she lost consciousness
Flooded streets in Texarkana
Texarkana officials warn drivers of flooded streets
Carlos Caporali
SCSO looking for person of interest in possible homicide