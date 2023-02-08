Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Man arrested for reportedly stabbing woman in front of child during domestic incident

Bruce Johnson, DOB: 6/9/1986
Bruce Johnson, DOB: 6/9/1986(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a woman during a domestic violence incident.

The Shreveport Police Department says on Feb. 4, officers were called out about a domestic abuse incident going on in the 1500 block of Line Avenue. When officers got there, they reported finding a “significant” amount of blood on the sidewalk. Officers followed the trail of blood and found a woman suffering from multiple injuries to her face and cuts on her hands.

MORE CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

During the investigation, Bruce Johnson, 36, was identified as the suspect. He was taken into custody the same day in a parking lot nearby. Police say he was in possession of the knife used in the attack.

Johnson is charged with:

  • Domestic abuse battery with a weapon inflicting serious bodily injury
  • Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment
  • Carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon

Police say a 10-year-old child was there at the time of the attack, but was not injured.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
A drive-by shooting was reported at the Goodwill Industries on W 70th Street in Shreveport, La....
Teen killed in drive-by shooting in Goodwill parking lot identified
Severe risk tomorrow
Warm again today before storms arrive
Dr. Tiffany Najberg
Trans doctor says insurance companies discriminated against her, nearly causing her to lose her clinic
Thomas A. McCartney
Leesville man accused of sexual contact with 7-year-old girl

Latest News

Woman arrested for alleged shooting
Woman arrested for alleged shooting
Informational meeting about Caddo Commission redistricting process starts at 4 p.m.
Evangel Christian Academy
THE GOOD STUFF: God, family & football
11 people arrested in human trafficking operation in Shreveport