Man arrested for reportedly stabbing woman in front of child during domestic incident

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a woman during a domestic violence incident.

The Shreveport Police Department says on Feb. 4, officers were called out about a domestic abuse incident going on in the 1500 block of Line Avenue. When officers got there, they reported finding a “significant” amount of blood on the sidewalk. Officers followed the trail of blood and found a woman suffering from multiple injuries to her face and cuts on her hands.

During the investigation, Bruce Johnson, 36, was identified as the suspect. He was taken into custody the same day in a parking lot nearby. Police say he was in possession of the knife used in the attack.

Johnson is charged with:

Domestic abuse battery with a weapon inflicting serious bodily injury

Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment

Carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon

Police say a 10-year-old child was there at the time of the attack, but was not injured.

