Man arrested for allegedly strangling juvenile until she lost consciousness

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to a report of domestic abuse on Jan. 15 in the 2300 block of Marion Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a juvenile victim suffering from multiple injuries. She was taken to the hospital for treatment, with the suspect nowhere to be found on the scene.

During the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for 45-year-old Curtis Clark. He was wanted for one count of domestic abuse battery with serious bodily injury.

On Feb. 3, Clark was taken into custody. He is accused of strangling the juvenile until she lost consciousness

