Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Krewe of Gemini holds special parade for Willis-Knighton patients

The Krewe of Gemini held a special Mardi Gras parade at one of Willis-Knighton's facilities on...
The Krewe of Gemini held a special Mardi Gras parade at one of Willis-Knighton's facilities on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.(KSLA)
By Epiphany La'Sha
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In the spirit of Mardi Gras, the Krewe of Gemini brought a parade to one of Willis-Knighton’s facilities Wednesday morning (Feb. 8).

The krewe handed out beads to all the children and greeted them with smiles as they walked down the hallways and visited rooms. Not only were the children happy to see the visitors, but parents also enjoyed the moment. One mom, Jordan Pate, who has been in the hospital with her daughter, says the action was a welcome break.

The Krewe of Gemini held a special Mardi Gras parade at one of Willis-Knighton's facilities on...
The Krewe of Gemini held a special Mardi Gras parade at one of Willis-Knighton's facilities on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.(KSLA)

”It was nice. It was a fun experience rather than just being cooped up and feeling like we are missing out on anything. Having them come by and treat us was very special,” Pate said.

The Krewe of Gemini will also visit Ochsner nursing homes and veterans homes.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
A drive-by shooting was reported at the Goodwill Industries on W 70th Street in Shreveport, La....
Teen killed in drive-by shooting in Goodwill parking lot identified
Severe risk tomorrow
Warm again today before storms arrive
Dr. Tiffany Najberg
Trans doctor says insurance companies discriminated against her, nearly causing her to lose her clinic
Thomas A. McCartney
Leesville man accused of sexual contact with 7-year-old girl

Latest News

Hundreds gather for Welsh Mardi Gras celebration
Hundreds gather for Welsh Mardi Gras celebration
Krewe de Riviere Mardi Gras Parade rolls through Twin Cities Saturday night
Krewe de Riviere Mardi Gras Parade rolls through Twin Cities Saturday night
Tradition of placing pink flamingos in LSU Lakes ahead of Spanish Town Parade continued on Jan....
Annual Spanish Town Parade Party at Capitol Park Museum offers fun for the entire family
CAAWS Mystic Krewe of Mutts Parade paws through Downtown on Feb. 9
CAAWS Mystic Krewe of Mutts Parade rolls through BR