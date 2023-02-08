Krewe of Gemini holds special parade for Willis-Knighton patients

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In the spirit of Mardi Gras, the Krewe of Gemini brought a parade to one of Willis-Knighton’s facilities Wednesday morning (Feb. 8).

The krewe handed out beads to all the children and greeted them with smiles as they walked down the hallways and visited rooms. Not only were the children happy to see the visitors, but parents also enjoyed the moment. One mom, Jordan Pate, who has been in the hospital with her daughter, says the action was a welcome break.

The Krewe of Gemini held a special Mardi Gras parade at one of Willis-Knighton's facilities on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. (KSLA)

”It was nice. It was a fun experience rather than just being cooped up and feeling like we are missing out on anything. Having them come by and treat us was very special,” Pate said.

The Krewe of Gemini will also visit Ochsner nursing homes and veterans homes.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.