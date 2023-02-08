Informational meeting about Caddo Commission redistricting process starts at 4 p.m.
Three plans are on the table
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Caddo commissioners will consider introducing three proposals for reapportioning the parish commission’s 12 districts.
But first, the parish wants the public’s feedback.
A gathering at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8 will give people an opportunity to learn about the redistricting process. It will be held at Government Plaza, 505 Travis St. in Shreveport.
Attendees will be able to learn about the proposed maps and hear about the work involved in redistricting.
Commissioners will meet at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 in their chambers at Government Plaza. Among items on their agenda is introduction of ordinances putting forth the three plans.
Ordinance 6308 is authored by District 5 Commissioner Roy Burrell:
- ORD 6308 2023 CADDO PC PLAN A-1 ORDINANCE-CRF23.PDF
- ORD 6308 EXHIBIT- COMPONENTS FOR PLAN A-1.PDF
- ORD 6308 EXHIBIT PLAN A-1 MAP.PDF
- ORD 6308 EXHIBIT- PLAN A-1 POP SUMMARY.PDF
- ORD 6308 EXHIBIT PLAN A-1 PRECINCT CHANGES.PDF
Ordinance 6309 is authored by District 1 Commissioner Todd A. Hopkins:
- ORD 6309 ALTERNATE PLAN COMPONENTS.PDF
- ORD 6309 ALTERNATE PLAN MAP.PDF
- ORD 6309 PLAN ALTERNATE POP SUMMARY.PDF
- ORD 6309 PLAN ALTERNATE PRECINCT CHANGES.PDF
- ORD 6309 PLAN ALTERNATE.PDF
And Ordinance 6310 is authored by District 3 Commissioner Steven Jackson and District 2 Commissioner Lyndon B. Johnson:
- ORD 6310 PLAN AA.PDF
- ORD 6310 PLAN AA COMPONENTS.PDF
- ORD 6310 PLAN AA MAP.PDF
- ORD 6310 PLAN AA POP SUMMARY.PDF
- ORD 6310 PLAN AA PRECINCT CHANGES.PDF
