Informational meeting about Caddo Commission redistricting process starts at 4 p.m.

Three plans are on the table
By Curtis Heyen and Jade Myers
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Caddo commissioners will consider introducing three proposals for reapportioning the parish commission’s 12 districts.

But first, the parish wants the public’s feedback.

A gathering at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8 will give people an opportunity to learn about the redistricting process. It will be held at Government Plaza, 505 Travis St. in Shreveport.

Attendees will be able to learn about the proposed maps and hear about the work involved in redistricting.

Commissioners will meet at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 in their chambers at Government Plaza. Among items on their agenda is introduction of ordinances putting forth the three plans.

Ordinance 6308 is authored by District 5 Commissioner Roy Burrell:

Ordinance 6309 is authored by District 1 Commissioner Todd A. Hopkins:

And Ordinance 6310 is authored by District 3 Commissioner Steven Jackson and District 2 Commissioner Lyndon B. Johnson:

Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
