Goodwill CEO speaks about witnessing fatal drive-by shooting; two teenagers in custody

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Feb. 7, the CEO of Goodwill Industries saw the drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a 19-year-old, and now he’s speaking about the tragic crime.

Danthony Johnson, 19, was shot multiple times in front of a Goodwill Industries on West 70th Street, and he later died from his injuries at the hospital.

KSLA’s Jasmine Franklin spoke to Davis Tinkis, the CEO and President of Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana. He witnessed the shooting and saw Johnson go down after being hit by a bullet.

On Feb. 7, the CEO of Goodwill Industries saw the drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a 19-year-old, and now he’s speaking about the tragic crime.

“I was sitting here at my desk, [and] the young man caught my eye because of the color of his hoodie. I looked and then I heard the sound of the gun shots, and he went down, and I thought maybe he was ducking down. I didn’t really know, and then once we realized, we went into active shooter procedures,” Tinkis said.

Bossier City District Attorney’s office say the two people responsible for the shooting are both 17-years-old.

Johnson’s death marked the parish’s seventh homicide of the year.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.