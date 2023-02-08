THE GOOD STUFF: God, family & football

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s almost Super Bowl weekend, with the biggest game of the NFL season set for Sunday, Feb. 12.

And this week on The Good Stuff, KSLA’s Doug Warner has a story about a one-time super power in Louisiana high school football: the Evangel Eagles. It’s a comeback story about God, family, and football that’s so legendary, it’s now getting its own TV series.

On the field all year long, camera crews roamed the sidelines, with many kids wearing mics while playing. The cameras even ventured into these families’ homes, and into the school’s locker room... to tell the story of a pastor who made his way to the sidelines of a football field.

Watch News 12 at 10 tonight to see Coach Denny Duron’s story.

DENNY DURON: COACH OF THE YEAR - 1991

In 1991, The Lousiana Sports Writers named Pastor/Coach Denny Duron as Louisiana Coach of the Year. This was yet another honor given to a decorated coach and player who has more passion for Jesus than any accolades he has achieved on the football field.

Denny led the LA Tech Bulldogs to two national championships as quarterback. He was drafted into the USFL, playing for two years and then transitioned to the NFL, where he played for the then Washington Redskins for one season before chasing his true passion: the ministry.

He coached at Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri before returning home to Shreveport to pioneer the football program at Evangel Christian Academy.

Evangel Christian Academy (KSLA)

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.